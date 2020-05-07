CLIMATE ONE: Flooding in America’s Heartland
When: Tue, Jun 30 @ 4:00 PM PT
Where: Online via livestream
Miami might be the poster child of rising waters in the United States, but further inland, states are grappling with torrential flooding that is becoming the new norm. Last year, flooding in the southeast killed 12 people and caused $20 billion in damages. This year’s rains have already driven Mississippi into a state emergency, and Missouri is bracing itself with a levee system still in disrepair from last year’s storms.
Can infrastructure like floodplains, wetlands, and engineered barriers save riverside states from their new, saturated norm? How are communities adapting to a changing, wetter climate in some of the most conservative parts of the country?
Join us for a conversation with Julia Kumari Drapkin, CEO and founder of ISeeChange and Martha Shulski, director of the Nebraska state climate office, for a conversation on flooding in America.
ABOUT: Climate One
Climate One at The Commonwealth Club (non-profit) is a thriving leadership dialogue on energy, the economy and the environment. We bring together top thinkers and doers from business, government, academia and advocacy groups to advance the discussion about a clean energy future.
The Commonealth Club is offering its speaker talks for free online during the COVID-19
stay-at-home orders. A donation during registration would be welcome.
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
