Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
Stop the Money Pipeline for Fossil Fuels: Climate Finance 101 Webinar
Date Thursday May 07
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author#StopTheMoneyPipeline
Online via Zoom
How to Stop the Money Pipeline: Climate Finance 101

When: May 7, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

Where: Online via Zoom, RSVP at link below

Host: Stop The Money Pipeline https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/

Come join an interactive training that will explore how the financial industry - from asset managers to banks to institutional investors to insurance companies - are fueling the climate crisis and how organizers from the global North to the global South are fighting back.

JP Morgan Chase and Blackrock pour tens of billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry every year — and in the next fourteen days both of them are holding their annual general meetings.

In the midst of a global pandemic that's causing an unprecedented collapse in fossil fuel stocks the question is this: will they double-down on climate chaos, violating human and Indigenous people’s rights, or will they finally make the right choice to bankroll a liveable climate and a better future.

The coal industry is bankrupt and the fracking industry is a house of cards built on bad loans that are starting to go belly up. With a rampant public health crisis on our hands and the fossil fuel industry in terminal decline, now is the time for banks, insurance companies, and asset managers to change their loan and investment policies.

Rather than support the exploitation of the earth for the last drops of profit at the expense of the people and the health and safety of communities, Wall Street should stop funding, insuring, and investing in fossil fuels and deforestation entirely and invest in people, not not climate chaos.

Tonight's webinar will explore:

--How a basic understanding of the pillars of financial capitalism can set up your finance campaign for success.

--How to use a rights-based framework that respects people in finance campaigning

--What strategies and tactics are most effective — particularly campaigns for divestment, shareholder engagement, and campaigns for government regulation.

--How campaigns that center and amplify frontline voices in grassroots action isn’t just strategic but absolutely necessary.

This training will empower anyone to take on Wall Street as a tool to tackle climate change.
