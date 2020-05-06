top
#WorkerRightsNow: Day of Action for Essential Worker Bill of Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 07
Time 5:00 AM - 5:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn, Greenpeace, others
Location Details
Online and/or phone call actions
Day of Action for Essential Worker Bill of Rights!

When: All day on Wed. May 7, 2020

Where: Actions online w/ Twitter, email link, Indivisible link, and via phone call-- see below

Putting their lives at risk for us every day, essential workers are protecting our health, safety, and well-being during this pandemic, yet Trump and Congress have failed to protect and compensate them.

Now it's time WE support essential workers, no matter their immigration status.

On May 7th, millions of people and over 30 national organizations will take online action and demand Congress support an Essential Worker Bill of Rights. If we’re loud enough, we can help #ProtectEssentialWorkers by demanding:

--Workplace Health Protections

--Essential Worker Pay

--Paid Sick Leave + Family Leave

--Free Health Care

TAKE ACTION with us in solidarity with essential workers demanding protections & worker benefits. Join us!

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟕𝐭𝐡:

⚡ Call your House Representative by dialing 855-300-3836. Need a script for your call?
For ideas/talking points, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/238509687360730/

⚡ Email your House Rep by filling out this form. It will send directly to Congress. https://www.greenpeace.org/usa/message-congress/

⚡ Tweet at your House Rep by clicking here: https://bit.ly/tweet-ewbor. Tell them just how important an Essential Worker Bill of Rights is for everyone across the U.S. Need tweet inspiration? Go to this link for sample tweets:
https://www.facebook.com/events/238509687360730/

⚡ Take a video of yourself clapping for Essential Workers and post it on social media or by using this tool: https://indivisible.soapboxx.us/prompt-single/ewbor

ORGANIZERS/SUPPORTERS

MoveOn
Greenpeace USA
Oxfam
Daily Kos
Presente.org
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA)
Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
Center for Coalfield Justice (environmental conservation)
Rising Tide North America
Indivisible
New/Mode
United for Respect
and others
sm_worker_rights.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2385096873...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 3:36 PM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
