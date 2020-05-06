5:00 AM - 5:00 AM





When: All day on Wed. May 7, 2020



Where: Actions online w/ Twitter, email link, Indivisible link, and via phone call-- see below



Putting their lives at risk for us every day, essential workers are protecting our health, safety, and well-being during this pandemic, yet Trump and Congress have failed to protect and compensate them.



Now it's time WE support essential workers, no matter their immigration status.



On May 7th, millions of people and over 30 national organizations will take online action and demand Congress support an Essential Worker Bill of Rights. If we’re loud enough, we can help #ProtectEssentialWorkers by demanding:



--Workplace Health Protections



--Essential Worker Pay



--Paid Sick Leave + Family Leave



--Free Health Care



TAKE ACTION with us in solidarity with essential workers demanding protections & worker benefits. Join us!



𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟕𝐭𝐡:



⚡ Call your House Representative by dialing 855-300-3836. Need a script for your call?

For ideas/talking points, go to:



⚡ Email your House Rep by filling out this form. It will send directly to Congress.



⚡ Tweet at your House Rep by clicking here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/238509687360730/



⚡ Take a video of yourself clapping for Essential Workers and post it on social media or by using this tool:



ORGANIZERS/SUPPORTERS



MoveOn

Greenpeace USA

Oxfam

Daily Kos

Presente.org

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA)

Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments

Center for Coalfield Justice (environmental conservation)

Rising Tide North America

Indivisible

New/Mode

United for Respect

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 3:36 PM