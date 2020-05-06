Youth Spirit Artwork has a monthly Open Mic Poetry where we invite our youth and others in our community to participate in reading Poetry. Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, we have decided to move ASÉ: Poetry Open Mic online! Our first Zoom Open Mic in April was a total success and to our surprise, we had a great outcome.



We invite you to join us for our May Open Mic on May 23. There's still time for you to register. All are welcome to join and we encourage you to read any poetry if you'd like. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/YouthSpiritArtworks/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 2:03 PM