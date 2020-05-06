Youth Spirit Artwork has a monthly Open Mic Poetry where we invite our youth and others in our community to participate in reading Poetry. Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, we have decided to move ASÉ: Poetry Open Mic online! Our first Zoom Open Mic in April was a total success and to our surprise, we had a great outcome.
We invite you to join us for our May Open Mic on May 23. There's still time for you to register. All are welcome to join and we encourage you to read any poetry if you'd like.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 5/23/2020
|ASE: Poetry Open Mic
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 23
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Youth Spirit Artworks
|Location Details
|
ON ZOOM use this link to register
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlf-6rrz8jHtwaxF7Zz2YmX6jGTS1k-iIX
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/YouthSpiritArtworks/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 2:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network