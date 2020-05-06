NEW BOOK: 'The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress'



SPEAKER: , Jennifer Steinhauer, author & reporter, The New York Times



WHEN: Thu, Jun 4 @ 12:00 PM PT



WHERE: Online via livestream (FREE)



In her career as a reporter at The New York Times, Jennifer Steinhauer has worked a wide range of beats, including the metro, bureau and national desks, the Los Angeles bureau chief, and the United States Congress. She has covered pressing issues spanning across the country, including health care, veterans’ rights, and disaster relief during Hurricane Katrina.



Now, Steinhauer divulges a fresh perspective on a shifting political landscape in her book, 'The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress'. Steinhauer documents the incredible story of the women who were newly elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and follows their pursuit of groundbreaking change.



Tune in as Steinhauer shares her unique perspective of a congressional reporter to give insight into the campaigns of these strong freshman congresswomen and how their victory in November 2018 has translated to change on the Hill.

