Related Categories: California | Womyn
View events for the week of 6/ 4/2020
Book Talk: 'The Women Reshaping Congress' w/ author Jennifer Steinhauer
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 04
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
NEW BOOK: 'The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress'

SPEAKER: , Jennifer Steinhauer, author & reporter, The New York Times

WHEN: Thu, Jun 4 @ 12:00 PM PT

WHERE: Online via livestream (FREE)

RSVP below: This program is online-only; please register to receive a link to
the live stream presentation

In her career as a reporter at The New York Times, Jennifer Steinhauer has worked a wide range of beats, including the metro, bureau and national desks, the Los Angeles bureau chief, and the United States Congress. She has covered pressing issues spanning across the country, including health care, veterans’ rights, and disaster relief during Hurricane Katrina.

Now, Steinhauer divulges a fresh perspective on a shifting political landscape in her book, 'The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress'. Steinhauer documents the incredible story of the women who were newly elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and follows their pursuit of groundbreaking change.

Tune in as Steinhauer shares her unique perspective of a congressional reporter to give insight into the campaigns of these strong freshman congresswomen and how their victory in November 2018 has translated to change on the Hill.
Notes

HOST: The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

This online program is free; please consider making a donation during the registration process
sm_congress_women.jpg
original image (1440x510)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 1:50 PM
