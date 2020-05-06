MoveOn: Protecting Voting Rights in the Age of Coronavirus
When: Thursday, May 7 @ 4 PM - 5:15 PM PT
Where: Online via livestream at MoveOn Facebook
http://facebook.com/MoveOn
You shouldn't be forced to choose between your health and your right to vote. Join MoveOn
for a Facebook livestream disccusion of "Protecting Voting Rights in the Age of Coronavirus" with panelists
--Sen. Kamala Harris @SenKamalaHarris
--Rep. Ayanna Pressley @RepPressley
--NM Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver @NMSecOfState
