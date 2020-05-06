



When: Thursday, May 7 @ 4 PM - 5:15 PM PT



Where: Online via livestream at MoveOn Facebook



http://facebook.com/MoveOn



You shouldn't be forced to choose between your health and your right to vote. Join MoveOn

for a Facebook livestream disccusion of "Protecting Voting Rights in the Age of Coronavirus" with panelists



--Sen. Kamala Harris @SenKamalaHarris



--Rep. Ayanna Pressley @RepPressley



