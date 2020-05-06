



When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM - noon PT (2 PM – 3 PM ET)



Where: Livestream at



Fair Count's Sisters for the Census and Black Men Count are joining together to present a Facebook series titled 'Undercounted: Young, Black and Fed Up.' This is a three-part web series featuring Black leaders from across the nation discussing how we use our power to be heard in our democracy during the 2020 Census and beyond.



To watch:



"Undercounted: Young, Black, and Fed Up," Episode One (1 of 3), go to:



https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/369759940595700/



"Undercounted: Young, Black, and Fed Up," Episode Two (2 of 3), go to:



https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/242462373501310/



ABOUT: Fair Count



Fair Count is dedicated to partnering with Hard to Count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census, and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. Fair Count is a 501(c)(3) organization.



Fair Count, and Fair Fight for fair, accessible elections, are both founded by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, author, and the former Democrat gubernatorial candidate of Georgia, 2018.



https://www.faircount.org/



