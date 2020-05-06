top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/12/2020
Undercounted: Young, Black, & Fed Up - Episode 3 of 2020 Census Series (Fair Count)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 12
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorFair Count
Location Details
Online via livestream
Undercounted: Young, Black, and Fed Up - Episode 3 of 2020 Census Series

When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM - noon PT (2 PM – 3 PM ET)

Where: Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/

Fair Count's Sisters for the Census and Black Men Count are joining together to present a Facebook series titled 'Undercounted: Young, Black and Fed Up.' This is a three-part web series featuring Black leaders from across the nation discussing how we use our power to be heard in our democracy during the 2020 Census and beyond.

To watch:

"Undercounted: Young, Black, and Fed Up," Episode One (1 of 3), go to:

https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/369759940595700/

"Undercounted: Young, Black, and Fed Up," Episode Two (2 of 3), go to:

https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/242462373501310/

ABOUT: Fair Count

Fair Count is dedicated to partnering with Hard to Count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census, and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. Fair Count is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Fair Count, and Fair Fight for fair, accessible elections, are both founded by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, author, and the former Democrat gubernatorial candidate of Georgia, 2018.

https://www.faircount.org/

https://fairfight.com/
sm_fair_count_1.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3221894487...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 11:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code