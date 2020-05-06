Nuke Plant Shutdown Continues Near C19 Epicenter blackrainpress [at] hotmail.com)

Wednesday May 6th, 2020

At the end of April, reactor 2 at the Indian Point nuclear power point shut down permanently. This nuke plant is less than 30 miles north of New York City, currently the epicenter of the caronavirus pandemic.



Located on the Hudson River, the Indian Point nuke has a long and troubled history. It originally had 3 reactors. The first one lasted only 12 years and the third one will shut down for good next year.



For decades environmental groups, most notably Riverkeeper, in which activist folksinger Pete Seeger played a leading role, fought for the plant's closure.



The radioactive pollution of the river, as well as the air in surrounding communities was well documented, and its proximity to NYC in the case of a meltdown became indefensible.



In the current crisis, nuke plants are allowed to continue operating, and their workers are considered 'essential.'



Meanwhile, as usual, they continue to threaten our health and safety.



SHUT 'EM DOWN!