We Need You to Read this Letter from Ramsey Orta! WeCopwatch [at] gmail.com)

Tuesday May 5th, 2020 9:25 AM by WeCopwatch

This is a letter from Ramsey Orta. It outlines everything he has been experiencing these past few months and it implicates the entire command structure at Midstate Correctional Facility from the bottom all the way to the top. We want you to email this letter to everyone!