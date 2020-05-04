8:00 AM - 9:30 AM





Watch the live-stream at



As the Coronavirus spreads around the world, it is having far-reaching effects not only on public health, but also on our capacities for democratic politics. States have responded to the pandemic in various ways as they try to quickly implement new rules and restrictions for their populations to fight COVID-19. Many of these measures have not followed regular democratic protocols for decision-making, and some raise serious concerns about threats to democracy posed by increasing authoritarianism, lack of transparency, repression of media and opposition groups and parties, and other concerns. At the same time, crises can also be moments of political opportunity. As countries grapple with the Coronavirus, there is a spotlight on issues of unemployment, labor conditions, access to health care, and social interdependence, and this may provide openings and momentum for new democratic movements and agendas. What are the threats to democracy we should be grappling with and trying to prevent? What opportunities and potentials do we see for future democratic societies that we could be building now?



BIOGRAPHIES

Elizabeth Beaumont is Associate Professor of Politics and Legal Studies at UC Santa Cruz. Her research and teaching include work on citizenship, democracy, and constitutionalism; social movements and law; civic engagement and education; and problems of inequality.



ABOUT THE SERIES

The Right Livelihood Foundation and Right Livelihood College at UC Santa Cruz are organizing a number of online panel discussions this spring and summer. Right Livelihood Award laureates are among those who have implemented large-scale solutions to the root causes of global problems. Now, and in the years immediately ahead, we have an unprecedented opportunity to amplify these ecological and social solutions, frameworks, policies, and social movements.



