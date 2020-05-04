



WHEN: May 7, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



WHERE: Online via Zoom, please RSVP at very bottom link below



Please join The Women's March and Vote Pro Choice for a webinar discussing the fight for reproductive freedom in this time. An expert panel will cover the status of COVID abortion bans in various states, the upcoming Supreme Court ruling in June and more. Additionally the panel will provide solutions for those working to access services and other practical actions we can all take.



WHY?



Republicans are exploiting this crisis to limit access to reproductive health care and advance their anti-abortion agenda. After long legal battles, abortion rights in Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas have been restored, but temporary bans are still in place in West Virginia and currently pending in Mississippi.



We can’t emphasize enough how much permanent damage these attacks will have if we don’t fight back hard and fast.



Clinics that were forced to shut down don’t know if they’ll financially be able to re-open later on. More and more conservative states are feeling emboldened to use emergency measures to strip away access to abortion services. It sets a dangerous precedent that will continue to hurt us even after this crisis ends.



If we keep organizing and cranking up the pressure, we can make sure every state that’s taking advantage of this crisis to attack abortion rights is held accountable.



PANELISTS:



--Rep. Celia Israel, Texas House of Representatives



--Brianna Twofoot Boulette, National Organizing Director, Planned Parenthood Action Fund



--Jordan Goldberg, Director of Policy, National Institute of Reproductive Health



--Mary Drummer, Campaign Manager at MoveOn.org



--Heidi Sieck, CEO at #VoteProChoice (co-moderator)



--Rachel Carmona, Chief Operating Officer, Women’s March (co-moderator)



There will be time for Q&A so make sure to bring your questions. RSVP now while space is available.



#VoteProChoice:



Women's March:



Added to the calendar on Monday May 4th, 2020 4:16 PM