Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/ 7/2020
Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: Fighting Loneliness During COVID-19 and Beyond
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 07
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
NEW BOOK TALK: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World

SPEAKER: Vivek Murthy, M.D.
Author and former U.S. Surgeon General (Dec. 2014 - April 2017); Twitter @vivek_murthy

When: Thu, May 7 @ 4:00 pm

Where: RSVP at link below for livestream link (FREE)

HOST: Lucy Kalanithi, M.D.
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; Widow of Paul Kalanithi, M.D., Author of 'When Breath Becomes Air'; Twitter @rocketgirlmd
________________________________________________________

In his new book, 'Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World' (pub. April 2020), Dr. Murthy warns of the dangers of loneliness and the lasting impact it can have on our health.

Now more than ever, loneliness is a growing public health concern as communities continue to require social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because humans are social creatures, at the center of our loneliness is our innate desire to connect, forge lasting bonds, help one another, and share life experiences.

Dr. Murthy will be joined by Dr. Lucy Kalanithi for a poignant conversation on his four key strategies to weather this epidemic during this difficult time and beyond. Dr. Murthy was appointed by President Barack Obama and served as the 19th surgeon general of the United States.
________________________________________________________

The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

This program is free, though we invite you to make a donation during registration; this program will be online-only; pre-register for a link to the live-stream event
commonwealth_club.jpg
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 4th, 2020 1:42 PM
