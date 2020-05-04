BOOK TALK: 'Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College'
SPEAKER: Jesse Wegman, Author and Member of the Editorial Board, The New York Times.
When: Thu, May 7 @ 6:00 pm
Where: Online via livestream
RSVP at link below (FREE)
HOST: Farhad Manjoo, Columnist, The New York Times
__________________________________________________________
Join virtually us as Jesse Wegman discusses his new book, 'Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College' (pub. March 2020).
Twice in the last five elections the Electoral College vote has overridden the popular vote, creating a false impression of a country divided into red and blue states, when we are actually purple from coast to coast.
In addition, millions of Americans always find that their votes didn't matter anyway, because only a handful of battleground states decide who becomes the next president.
In this thoroughly researched and engaging call to arms, Jesse Wegman draws upon the history of the founding era, as well as information gleaned from 21st century Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns, to make a powerful case for abolishing what he calls the antiquated and antidemocratic Electoral College.
Wegman argues that we can at long last make every vote in the United States count―and restore belief in our democratic system.
__________________________________________________________
The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)
This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process
