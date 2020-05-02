May Day Caravan in Santa Cruz by Santa Cruz News

#COLA4ALL activists in Santa Cruz organized a May Day Caravan to support those "striking and fighting for their right to live in this city". Beginning on the UC Santa Cruz campus to support the striking COLA graduate students, the caravan traveled downtown to the Santa Cruz Main Jail, and then on to support Food Not Bombs at Front and Laurel Streets. (Photos taken downtown by Keith McHenry of Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs.)

UCSC graduate workers have been striking since Fall 2019. While our tactics have had to change in response to COVID, we continue to demand living wages so we can have housing, food and healthcare security for graduate student workers, undergraduate students, and all university workers. Our strike has spread across the state but the UC has ignored our concerns, responding instead with police brutality, terminations, and trumped-up student conduct summons. COVID-19 and the move to online teaching via Zoom has systematically worsened the crisis we were already living in.



Many more workers are fighting back against life-threatening precarity during COVID. Front line workers including nurses, grocers, bus drivers, postal service workers and farm workers are risking their lives to provide the public with crucial services. Many are paid minimum wages and don’t have work-provided safety equipment. Our community members who are unhoused, incarcerated, or detained by ICE are at high-risk of dying from COVID due to crowded living conditions and lack of medical care. And due to job losses and reduced hours, millions of renters will be unable to pay their rent May 1.



How do we support these workers? Don’t mourn, organize! Join workers across the country in calling for what we need to survive. Solidarity Forever!