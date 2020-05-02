top
College Coach Matt Lynch on His Public Coming-Out Story
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 07
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
I Don't Want to Die with the Lie: Out College Coach Matt Lynch

SPEAKER: Matt Lynch, Former Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, UNC-Wilmington

When: Thu, May 7 @ 10:00 am PT

Where: Online via Livestream

RSVP at link below (FREE)

"I became very good at what I do. When other coaches on the staff would go home at night to their wife and kids, I would stay at the office. I would keep working, keep learning. This helped my career, but I didn't realize the negative effects it would have on my mental health."

That's how Matt Lynch described his life hiding his sexuality during his time coaching at UNC-Wilmington. Currently out of work due to the COVID-related layoffs of the coaching staff, Lynch will join us for an online program to discuss his decision to come out publicly as a gay man in an article he wrote for Outsports.com this winter.

How did his family respond? How did his players react? How did his school treat him? And what's next for this young coach?

Join us for a conversation about being gay in big-time college sports.

HOSTS:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, “The Michelle Meow Show”; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Co-Host

John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club—Co-Host

The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 2:44 PM
