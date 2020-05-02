I Don't Want to Die with the Lie: Out College Coach Matt Lynch
SPEAKER: Matt Lynch, Former Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, UNC-Wilmington
When: Thu, May 7 @ 10:00 am PT
Where: Online via Livestream
RSVP at link below (FREE)
"I became very good at what I do. When other coaches on the staff would go home at night to their wife and kids, I would stay at the office. I would keep working, keep learning. This helped my career, but I didn't realize the negative effects it would have on my mental health."
That's how Matt Lynch described his life hiding his sexuality during his time coaching at UNC-Wilmington. Currently out of work due to the COVID-related layoffs of the coaching staff, Lynch will join us for an online program to discuss his decision to come out publicly as a gay man in an article he wrote for Outsports.com this winter.
How did his family respond? How did his players react? How did his school treat him? And what's next for this young coach?
Join us for a conversation about being gay in big-time college sports.
HOSTS:
Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, “The Michelle Meow Show”; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Co-Host
John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club—Co-Host
