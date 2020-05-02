Oakland Arts and Culture in the Era of COVID-19
When: Wed, May 6 @ 6:00 pm PT
Where: Online via livestram
RSVP at the link below (FREE)
Oakland’s history as a cultural hub is longstanding. Known for decades as one of the most diverse cities in the country, this melting pot of cultures and ideas has influenced a vibrant music and arts scene that has grown into a West Coast mecca for artists and activists alike.
As COVID-19 continues to devastate communities across the globe, is Oakland arts and culture in jeopardy? Or is this instead an opportunity for artists to facilitate community healing and connectedness through their work?
Join recording artist Fantastic Negrito, Oakland Museum’s Lori Fogarty and other East Bay art fixtures at INFORUM for a conversation on the future of Oakland’s heart and soul and what the Bay Area can do to help preserve this legacy.
PANELISTS:
Fantastic Negrito
Musician, Activist
Lori Fogarty
Director, Oakland Museum of California
Additional Panelists TBD
HOST:
Jenee Darden
Reporter, "Sights & Sounds," KALW—Moderator
ABOUT: INFORMUM at The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)
INFORUM at the Commonwealth Club of California brings you inspiring talks with leaders in tech, culture, food, design, business + social issues. They’re fun and open to the public – for everyone.
This program is free, though we invite you to make a donation during registration; this program will be online-only; pre-register for a link to the live-stream event
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 5/ 6/2020
|Oakland Arts and Culture in the Era of COVID-19 (livestream talk)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 06
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 2:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network