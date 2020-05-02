top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 5/ 6/2020
Oakland Arts and Culture in the Era of COVID-19 (livestream talk)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 06
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
Oakland Arts and Culture in the Era of COVID-19

When: Wed, May 6 @ 6:00 pm PT

Where: Online via livestram

RSVP at the link below (FREE)

Oakland’s history as a cultural hub is longstanding. Known for decades as one of the most diverse cities in the country, this melting pot of cultures and ideas has influenced a vibrant music and arts scene that has grown into a West Coast mecca for artists and activists alike.

As COVID-19 continues to devastate communities across the globe, is Oakland arts and culture in jeopardy? Or is this instead an opportunity for artists to facilitate community healing and connectedness through their work?

Join recording artist Fantastic Negrito, Oakland Museum’s Lori Fogarty and other East Bay art fixtures at INFORUM for a conversation on the future of Oakland’s heart and soul and what the Bay Area can do to help preserve this legacy.

PANELISTS:

Fantastic Negrito
Musician, Activist

Lori Fogarty
Director, Oakland Museum of California

Additional Panelists TBD

HOST:

Jenee Darden
Reporter, "Sights & Sounds," KALW—Moderator

ABOUT: INFORMUM at The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

INFORUM at the Commonwealth Club of California brings you inspiring talks with leaders in tech, culture, food, design, business + social issues. They’re fun and open to the public – for everyone.

This program is free, though we invite you to make a donation during registration; this program will be online-only; pre-register for a link to the live-stream event
sm_oakland_tree.jpg
original image (704x704)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 2:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code