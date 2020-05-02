Oakland Arts and Culture in the Era of COVID-19



When: Wed, May 6 @ 6:00 pm PT



Where: Online via livestram



RSVP at the link below (FREE)



Oakland’s history as a cultural hub is longstanding. Known for decades as one of the most diverse cities in the country, this melting pot of cultures and ideas has influenced a vibrant music and arts scene that has grown into a West Coast mecca for artists and activists alike.



As COVID-19 continues to devastate communities across the globe, is Oakland arts and culture in jeopardy? Or is this instead an opportunity for artists to facilitate community healing and connectedness through their work?



Join recording artist Fantastic Negrito, Oakland Museum’s Lori Fogarty and other East Bay art fixtures at INFORUM for a conversation on the future of Oakland’s heart and soul and what the Bay Area can do to help preserve this legacy.



PANELISTS:



Fantastic Negrito

Musician, Activist



Lori Fogarty

Director, Oakland Museum of California



Additional Panelists TBD



HOST:



Jenee Darden

Reporter, "Sights & Sounds," KALW—Moderator



