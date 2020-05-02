top
COVID-19 and Climate: The Future of Energy
Date Wednesday May 06
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorClimate One
Location Details
Online via livestream (FREE)
COVID-19 and Climate: The Future of Energy

When: Wed, May 6 @ 12:30 pm

Where: Online via livestream; RSVP at link below (FREE)

After decades spent trying to reach 100 million barrels of daily production, the oil industry is devastated from the sudden evaporation of demand. Renewables are also taking a big hit with projections that half of America’s solar workers will lose their jobs. Federal relief packages are bailing out airlines and public transportation, while excluding any help for clean energy.

What are the energy impacts of the COVID-19 recession? How will this reshape use of renewables and hydrocarbons in the years to come?

Join us for a conversation with Jason Bordoff, founding director of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, Amy Harder, energy and climate change reporter at Axios, Scott Jacobs, CEO & co-founder of Generate Capital, and Julia Pyper, co-host of the Political Climate Podcast.

PANALISTS:

Jason Bordoff
Founding Director, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University

Amy Harder
Energy and Climate Change Reporter, Axios
Image - Scott Jacobs

Scott Jacobs
CEO & CO-Founder, Generate Capital
(specialty company financing renewable energy solutions)

Julia Pyper
Co-Host, Political Climate Podcast

HOST:

Greg Dalton
Founder and Host, Climate One

ABOUT: Climate One

Climate One at The Commonwealth Club (non-profit) is a thriving leadership dialogue on energy, the economy and the environment. We bring together top thinkers and doers from business, government, academia and advocacy groups to advance the discussion about a clean energy future.

The Commonealth Club is offering its speaker talks for free online during the COVID-19
stay-at-home orders. A donation during registration would be welcome.
the_futures_of_energy.jpg
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
