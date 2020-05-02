COVID-19 and Climate: The Future of Energy



After decades spent trying to reach 100 million barrels of daily production, the oil industry is devastated from the sudden evaporation of demand. Renewables are also taking a big hit with projections that half of America’s solar workers will lose their jobs. Federal relief packages are bailing out airlines and public transportation, while excluding any help for clean energy.



What are the energy impacts of the COVID-19 recession? How will this reshape use of renewables and hydrocarbons in the years to come?



Join us for a conversation with Jason Bordoff, founding director of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, Amy Harder, energy and climate change reporter at Axios, Scott Jacobs, CEO & co-founder of Generate Capital, and Julia Pyper, co-host of the Political Climate Podcast.



PANALISTS:



Jason Bordoff

Founding Director, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University



Amy Harder

Energy and Climate Change Reporter, Axios

Scott Jacobs

CEO & CO-Founder, Generate Capital

(specialty company financing renewable energy solutions)



Julia Pyper

Co-Host, Political Climate Podcast



HOST:



Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One



ABOUT: Climate One



Climate One at The Commonwealth Club (non-profit) is a thriving leadership dialogue on energy, the economy and the environment. We bring together top thinkers and doers from business, government, academia and advocacy groups to advance the discussion about a clean energy future.



