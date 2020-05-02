The Half of It: Director Alice Wu and Star Leah Lewis
Where: Onlien via livestream; RSVP at link below (FREE)
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:00 pm
Alice Wu's new film The Half of It tells the coming-of-age story of smart but cash-strapped teen Ellie Chu, who agrees to write a love letter for a jock to his crush. Chu doesn't expect to become his friend—or fall for his crush.
The film, scheduled for a May 1 release on Netflix, is the second film from
writer/producer/director Wu.
Join us for a conversation with Alice Wu and the film's star, Leah Lewis.
SPEAKERS:
Alice Wu
Writer, Director and Producer, 'The Half of It'; Director, 'Saving Face', multiple award winner including the Audience Award for Best Narrative at the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival, 2005.
Twitter @thatalicewu
Leah Lewis
Actress, 'The Half of It'; Singer; Dancer
Twitter @leahmlewis
HOST:
Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show" on KBCW/KPIX TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Twitter @msmichellemeow
