Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
The Half of It: Director Alice Wu and Star Leah Lewis talk w/ Michelle Meow
Date Tuesday May 05
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
The Half of It: Director Alice Wu and Star Leah Lewis

Where: Onlien via livestream; RSVP at link below (FREE)

When: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:00 pm

Alice Wu's new film The Half of It tells the coming-of-age story of smart but cash-strapped teen Ellie Chu, who agrees to write a love letter for a jock to his crush. Chu doesn't expect to become his friend—or fall for his crush.

The film, scheduled for a May 1 release on Netflix, is the second film from
writer/producer/director Wu.

Join us for a conversation with Alice Wu and the film's star, Leah Lewis.

SPEAKERS:

Alice Wu
Writer, Director and Producer, 'The Half of It'; Director, 'Saving Face', multiple award winner including the Audience Award for Best Narrative at the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival, 2005.
Twitter @thatalicewu

Leah Lewis
Actress, 'The Half of It'; Singer; Dancer
Twitter @leahmlewis

HOST:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show" on KBCW/KPIX TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors; Twitter @msmichellemeow


The Commonwealth Club (non-profit)

This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 1:40 PM
