Related Categories: Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 5/ 7/2020
The Middle East: We Are Not Afraid! - talk by Sharat G. Lin
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 07
Time 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMiddle Eastern Heritage Celebration
Emailsami.ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
Location Details
Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95031035190
Zoom meeting ID: 950 3103 5190
International dial-in numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aM3amGqtL
San José City College
The President's Arts & Lectures Series and the Associated Students Government present ...

The 20th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration

The Middle East: We Are Not Afraid!
A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin

The Middle East through cradle of civilization, colonialism, war, political upheaval, migration, and pandemic will survive!

Sharat G. Lin a political economist, photojournalist, and research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center and Initiative for Equality.

Open to All
sm_flyer_-_me_we_are_not_afraid_-_mehc_-_sjcc_-_20200507.jpg
original image (1830x1830)
Added to the calendar on Friday May 1st, 2020 9:02 PM
