San José City College

The President's Arts & Lectures Series and the Associated Students Government present ...



The 20th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration



The Middle East: We Are Not Afraid!

A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin



The Middle East through cradle of civilization, colonialism, war, political upheaval, migration, and pandemic will survive!



Sharat G. Lin a political economist, photojournalist, and research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center and Initiative for Equality.



Open to All

