San José City College
The President's Arts & Lectures Series and the Associated Students Government present ...
The 20th Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
The Middle East: We Are Not Afraid!
A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The Middle East through cradle of civilization, colonialism, war, political upheaval, migration, and pandemic will survive!
Sharat G. Lin a political economist, photojournalist, and research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center and Initiative for Equality.
|Thursday May 07
|2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
|Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
|sami.ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95031035190
Zoom meeting ID: 950 3103 5190
International dial-in numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aM3amGqtL
