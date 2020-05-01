The ILWU Local 10 and 34 rallied at SSA in the Port of Oakland with other unionists and community people to commemorate May Day and to demand PPE, and end to evictions, full unionization.

ILWU Locals 10 & 34 on May Day 2020 shutdown the docks and joined with other unionists and community members to commemorate May Day with a rally and also a labor community caravan through Oakland.The ILWU talked about the fight to protect their health and safety with PPE and the demand that workers go back to work under unsafe conditions.Striking UCSC graduate students spoke out as well teachers and immigrant worker organizers.The ILWU in 2005 led the campaign to reclaim May Day according to ILWU local 10 president Trent Willis.Production of Labor Video Project