Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
BA ILWU Shutdown On 2020 May Day With Rally/Caravan: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
The ILWU Local 10 and 34 rallied at SSA in the Port of Oakland with other unionists and community people to commemorate May Day and to demand PPE, and end to evictions, full unionization.
sm_ilwu_may_day_capitalism_digital_2020.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
ILWU Locals 10 & 34 on May Day 2020 shutdown the docks and joined with other unionists and community members to commemorate May Day with a rally and also a labor community caravan through Oakland.

The ILWU talked about the fight to protect their health and safety with PPE and the demand that workers go back to work under unsafe conditions.

Striking UCSC graduate students spoke out as well teachers and immigrant worker organizers.

The ILWU in 2005 led the campaign to reclaim May Day according to ILWU local 10 president Trent Willis.

Additional media:
The Fight For PPE On The Docks, The War On Workers & May Day 2020 With ILWU 10 Pres Trent Willis & ILWU 34 Pres Keith Shanklin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4UKmLo_yuQ

At Port of Oakland, ILWU Tells SAA We Want Health & Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00

ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/Yw0XS-3-s4U

Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/OPuqDBiU-3w

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§Protect The Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_10_protect._the_workers_may_day.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
May Day rally participants demanded full protection for workers and supported unionization of Amazon, Walmart and all workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§Part of crowd at SSA Terminal In Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu._may_day_crowd.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the Port of Oakland rally and speak-out. Hundreds of cars joined the labor community caravan that was led by the ILWU.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§UCSC Graduate Student Strikers Joined The May Day Rally
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_may_day_2020_uc_student_striker.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A delegation of UCSC graduate student strikers joined the May Day rally and spoke at the SSA terminal at the Port of Oakland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§Jenabi Pareja With PAWIS (People's Association of Workers and Immigrants)
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_mayday_2020_benjabi_phillipines.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jenabi Pareja with PAWIS (People's Association of Workers and Immigrants) spoke about the conditions of Filipino seafarers along with other crews of the Grand Princess and other cruisers who are being kept prisoners.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§ILWU Local 10 Banner About The Need For Labor To Use It's Power
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_banner_on_car.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU Local 10 has fought to reclaim May Day despite the effort of business unionists to bow to the bosses and Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§May Day Digital Display On Labor Community Caravan
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_may_day_support_digital.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
There was a digital display on the caravan of hundreds of trucks and cars that traveled through Oakland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
§No Privatization Of The Port of Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 1st, 2020 8:09 PM
sm_ilwu_10_may_day_privatization_port.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The rally participants talked about the threat of the privatization of the Port of Oakland by A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP and Rocket Ship and the KIPP charter school chains. They with the support of Democratic Party legislators Nancy Skinner and Ron Bonta passed a tax bill to pay for the infrastructure that would destroy maritime jobs and also push massive gentrification. in West Oakland with million dollar condos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsD...
