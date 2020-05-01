Sun, May 3, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Lenin on Democracy and Dictatorship & its relevance for our time.
Workers in the US accepted New Deal in 1939, got jobs & social security benefits in return for giving up struggle for power to rule the society; only to lose it a generation later. US Democracy: Bill Clinton gave us NAFTA; shipped jobs to China, Bush set us up to be robbed by Banks, Obama sold us "Hope" only to be defrauded by Wall Street, and so workers, given the choices, elected Trump, the impostor. Sanders denounced Trump only to now support Biden, the corporate Democrat. Bourgeois democracy is exposed as irrelevant to the lives of the vast majority as never before.
April 22 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of V. I. Lenin. Raj Sahai will go into Lenin's views on how to get past bourgeois democracy while using it. Discussion will follow.
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|5103323865
Online ZOOM Meeting.
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Friday May 1st, 2020 3:13 PM
