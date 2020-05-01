top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/ 3/2020
Lenin on Democracy and Dictatorship & its relevance for our time.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 03
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone5103323865
Location Details
Online ZOOM Meeting.
LOG-IN INFORMATION AT OUR WEBSITE
ICSSMARX.ORG
OR EMAIL CUYLERUYLE [at] MAC.COM
Sun, May 3, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Lenin on Democracy and Dictatorship & its relevance for our time.

Workers in the US accepted New Deal in 1939, got jobs & social security benefits in return for giving up struggle for power to rule the society; only to lose it a generation later. US Democracy: Bill Clinton gave us NAFTA; shipped jobs to China, Bush set us up to be robbed by Banks, Obama sold us "Hope" only to be defrauded by Wall Street, and so workers, given the choices, elected Trump, the impostor. Sanders denounced Trump only to now support Biden, the corporate Democrat. Bourgeois democracy is exposed as irrelevant to the lives of the vast majority as never before.
April 22 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of V. I. Lenin. Raj Sahai will go into Lenin's views on how to get past bourgeois democracy while using it. Discussion will follow.

LOG-IN INFORMATION AT OUR WEBSITE
ICSSMARX.ORG

OR EMAIL CUYLERUYLE [at] MAC.COM
icss-fly-2020-05-01-zoom.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (225.3KB)
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Friday May 1st, 2020 3:13 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code