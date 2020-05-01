



SPEAKER: Lesley Nardini, Keynote Inspirational Speaker & Award Winning Author



WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 10 AM or 1 PM (two sessions, your choice)



HOST: Women's March Foundation

Have you been Rocking It Under COVID? Need some extra inspiration to really get it rocking?



Either way, next week’s Connecting Community video chat will be for you! We’ll be joined by Lesley Nardini, award-winning author and inspirational speaker, to talk about staying positive and empowering yourself during this pandemic.



Staying positive is harder than ever in this current crisis. With everyone but essential workers staying home and social distancing, and those essential workers putting themselves and their families at risk to provide the necessities we all need, many of us are feeling overwhelmed with negative feelings and difficulty finding ways to be positive. Lesley will help us address these pressing questions and help create concrete strategies for empowering yourself and maintaining wellness.



Join Lesley and the Women’s March Foundation community to learn how to Rock It Under COVID!



ABOUT: Lesley Nardini



Lesley Nardini has been a speaker and corporate trainer for over 25 years, speaking to more than 40,000 people in 40 states and several countries. She has been a featured presenter at numerous women's conferences, bringing her energy and enthusiasm to empower women to their greatest potential.



RSVP: Registration is required for the video chats on Thursday at 10 AM and 1 PM.

Choose a time below:



10 AM Zoom Session:



https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckfuGorDIqGdz5cdI82g-KLxVvnmw9I6La?link_id=1&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-rocking-it-under-covid&email_referrer=email_791713&email_subject=rocking-it-under-covid



1 PM Zoom Session:



https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApdu6opzopHtD83weZAEBHXHAuhmqDBoW_?link_id=3&can_id=f2dac850992c383cdf3b1a87db7f8c45&source=email-rocking-it-under-covid&email_referrer=email_791713&email_subject=rocking-it-under-covid