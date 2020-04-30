Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce is hosting May Day with programing from throughout the world. Live streaming from South Africa, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and other countries.

24 hour May Day programing on mayday.pacifica.org.It’s Live Now!Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce is hosting May Day with programing from throughout the world. Live streaming from South Africa, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and other countries. May Day on Pacifica Radio contains diverse struggles, issues and lessons on the fight against COVID-19. This international war for the health and safety of workers and survival of unions is also a fight not only against governments and bosses but for democratic worker organization that can confront the global pandemic, world depression and famine.We will continue this channel and work for it to be a world portal for labor on the struggle for survival.To join this 2020 international May Day Channel and submit your own program please go toAn Injury To One Is An Injury To All!