Related Categories: East Bay | International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media
24 hour May Day programing on mayday.pacifica.org.
by Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce
Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 9:11 PM
Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce is hosting May Day with programing from throughout the world. Live streaming from South Africa, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and other countries.
sm_to_die_on_the_job_is_to_die_for_america.jpeg
original image (801x960)
24 hour May Day programing on mayday.pacifica.org.

It’s Live Now!
Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce is hosting May Day with programing from throughout the world. Live streaming from South Africa, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and other countries. May Day on Pacifica Radio contains diverse struggles, issues and lessons on the fight against COVID-19. This international war for the health and safety of workers and survival of unions is also a fight not only against governments and bosses but for democratic worker organization that can confront the global pandemic, world depression and famine.

We will continue this channel and work for it to be a world portal for labor on the struggle for survival.

To join this 2020 international May Day Channel and submit your own program please go to
https://mayday.pacifica.org

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://mayday.pacifica.org
May Day In Korea
by Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce
Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 9:11 PM
sm_94697821_1478103275692825_8166975494114246656_o.jpg
original image (1448x2048)
May Day In Korea Will Be Streamed Live
https://mayday.pacifica.org
Workers Fighting The Virus
by Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce
Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 9:11 PM
sm_may_day_virus.jpg
original image (668x960)
Workers Fighting The Virus
https://mayday.pacifica.org
May Day Overworked
by Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce
Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 9:11 PM
sm_may_day_overworked.jpg
original image (960x960)
May Day Overworked
https://mayday.pacifica.org
Demand To Live Against Capitalist Agenda For Death
by Pacifica COVID-19 Taskforce
Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 9:11 PM
sm_demand_to_live.jpg
original image (760x960)
Demand To Live Against Capitalist Agenda For Death
https://mayday.pacifica.org
