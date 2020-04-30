Good Riddance Releases EP to Benefit Aid During Virus Pandemic by John Malkin

Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 8:22 PM

Santa Cruz punk band Good Riddance released a benefit EP on April 15 to benefit the World Food Programme, the food assistance branch of the United Nations. The four songs are previously unreleased tracks from the band's "Thoughts and Prayers" recording sessions.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/30/russ_rankin_-_indymedia_edit.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Listen here to an interview with Russ Rankin, lead singer of Santa Cruz punk band Good Riddance, on life during the coronavirus and the April 15th release of an EP to benefit the World Food Programme. “The big picture is that it’s happening; it’s real. So, what are we going to do now, in this moment? To spread awareness and to try to have some positivity about it," says Rankin.