WEBINAR: Support Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street! May 5, 3pm.
Register on Zoom at http://tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture.
This pandemic is devastating our black community! Africans and Indigenous people are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates than any other community. Uhuru Furniture has served the community for 31 years in Oakland. It’s a project of APEDF, a nonprofit transforming the lives African people by building an independent economy in our own hands.
Please donate to our GoFundMe at http://www.uhurufurniture.org
WEBINAR: Support Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street!
Date
Tuesday May 05
Time
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author
Uhuru Furniture
Location Details
Webinar - Oakland/Philadelphia
|
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 12:23 PM
