Tuesday May 05



Register on Zoom at



This pandemic is devastating our black community! Africans and Indigenous people are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates than any other community. Uhuru Furniture has served the community for 31 years in Oakland. It’s a project of APEDF, a nonprofit transforming the lives African people by building an independent economy in our own hands.

Please donate to our GoFundMe at WEBINAR: Support Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street! May 5, 3pm.Register on Zoom at http://tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture This pandemic is devastating our black community! Africans and Indigenous people are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates than any other community. Uhuru Furniture has served the community for 31 years in Oakland. It’s a project of APEDF, a nonprofit transforming the lives African people by building an independent economy in our own hands.Please donate to our GoFundMe at http://www.uhurufurniture.org For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 12:23 PM