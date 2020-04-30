



When: Thursday @ noon - 3 PM PT (3 - 5 PM ET)



Where: Twitter; join this action by texting TWEET to 668366



Detailed instructions/info:



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SfybupymxnuVHmtpi9iFOqNncM0_Ld96_K9nYyGNrRY/edit



Use the #RealReliefNow hashtag in every tweet

Today at 3 p.m. ET, we're protesting online and inviting you to join thousands of fellow MoveOn members to demand #RealReliefNow in a first-of-its-kind Twitter rally.



So many of us are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the coronavirus crisis.



But for all of the trillions of dollars in "stimulus" doled out by the Trump administration, all that's gotten in the hands of working people is a one-time $1,200 payment (which too many of us aren't eligible for or haven't received yet).



$1,200 is not relief for the working class, despite what Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, says. And as we struggle, corporations and billionaires are getting a disproportionate share of the relief packages. Who do they think they're fooling?



We need #RealReliefNow, and we're taking all of our demands to the platform-in-chief: Twitter.



Give it a read before 3 p.m. ET and then join us on Twitter for a live, all-virtual protest. Don't forget to text the word "TWEET" to 668366 to RSVP and read more about the action.



Use the #RealReliefNow hashtag in every tweet



HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:



If you sign up to be part of our Twitter rally, you will receive a series of SMS messages starting at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Each message will include a question and a link to easily tweet your own answer using the #RealReliefNow hashtag.



You will be one of thousands of digital participants sharing your story in tweet-sized snippets, and you can also add photos and videos to your tweet to get your story across.



If you're in a big city and missing energetic rallies with thousands of people, or in a smaller city and missing having a shared experience with your neighbors, this is the action for you.



And, as we all share our stories, listen to one another, comment on each other's words and retweet, we'll create momentum around #RealReliefNow that our elected officials will not be able to ignore. Right now is the critical time to raise our voices as Republicans in Congress resist additional relief efforts and Democrats determine the scale of the stimulus they will propose. These decisions are happening within days—while many of us wrestle with impending rent, mortgage, and other payments.



Join this action by texting TWEET to 668366. This action depends on all of us acting together, at the same time, with the same hashtag, which is why we'll reach out through texts to make this action work.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 10:32 AM