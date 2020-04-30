May Day, International Workers' Day, has historically been led by immigrants and workers to demonstrate strength and solidarity. This Friday, let’s join together to speak out for workers’ rights here in the Pajaro Valley and beyond, to stand in solidarity with those who are hardest hit, and to demand immediate and long-term changes.



11 AM Drive to Plaza and PARK - stay in cars and show signs and make noise. OR, from your home, put a sign in your window.



Our fights are connected. We need a #People's Bailout that includes us all.



Respect and protections for ALL workers! Bailout the people, not the corporations! Food, shelter and health care for all! Unions make us strong! Legalize, protect and honor farm workers and all essential workers! Climate justice now! Stop the exploitation of labor in prisons!



This May Day, we’ll tell those in power that we need relief that is informed by the people and supports the people directly.





El Día de Mayo, Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, ha sido históricamente dirigido por los inmigrantes y los trabajadores para demostrar su fuerza y solidaridad. Este viernes, unámonos para hablar en defensa de los derechos de los trabajadores aquí en el Valle del Pájaro y más allá, para solidarizarnos con los más afectados y para exigir cambios inmediatos y a largo plazo.



11 AM Conducir hasta la plaza y estacionar - quedarse en los coches y mostrar los carteles y hacer ruido. O, desde su casa, ponga un cartel en su ventana.



Nuestras luchas están conectadas. Necesitamos un #Salvación de la gente que nos incluya a todos.



Respeto y protección para TODOS los trabajadores! ¡Salvar al pueblo, no a las corporaciones! ¡Comida, refugio y atención médica para todos! ¡Los sindicatos nos hacen fuertes! Legalizar, proteger y honrar a los trabajadores agrícolas y a todos los trabajadores esenciales! Justicia climática ahora! ¡Detengan la explotación laboral en las prisiones!



Este Primero de Mayo, le diremos a los que están en el poder que necesitamos ayuda que sea informada por el pueblo y que apoye al pueblo directamente.

