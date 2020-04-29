May Day is the celebration of the global struggles of the working class in the fight for a better world for all.
Join us for:
- A brief presentation of the history of May Day
- A video of struggles of the past year
- Greetings from activists in other countries
- Time for comments from all attending
International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|May Day 2020: An Online Celebration
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 02
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|www.speakoutsocialists.org
|mail [at] speakoutsocialists.org
|Location Details
|
An Online Celebration (via zoom)
For more info on how to join:
https://speakoutsocialists.org/may2-mayday2020-townhall/
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/may2-mayday...
