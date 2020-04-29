It's May Day season! Time to celebrate the animal and intellectual energy, both kinetic and potential, in the human being.



Honor Labor this Sunday by participating in a sermon on "The Rights of Humanity to Feed Itself."



Employing Roald Dahl's most dandy bit of writing, Fantastic Mr. Fox, as scripture, middle school literature teacher David Giesen discovers in the text all the lessons of heaven and earth necessary for the individual, working amidst community, to feed him/her/other self.



With humor, but also through sober close reading we'll reconstruct the rights of the worker (self-employed or in concert) enabling sufficiency.

Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020