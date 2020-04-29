top
Sunday sermon: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Date Sunday May 03
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/91569887910?pwd=TVdRa1RKZ0IvQXYyMmtkd1VUdCt1UT09
It's May Day season! Time to celebrate the animal and intellectual energy, both kinetic and potential, in the human being.

Honor Labor this Sunday by participating in a sermon on "The Rights of Humanity to Feed Itself."

Employing Roald Dahl's most dandy bit of writing, Fantastic Mr. Fox, as scripture, middle school literature teacher David Giesen discovers in the text all the lessons of heaven and earth necessary for the individual, working amidst community, to feed him/her/other self.

With humor, but also through sober close reading we'll reconstruct the rights of the worker (self-employed or in concert) enabling sufficiency.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 12:55 PM
