On April 27th, a Rancho Cordova Police Officer beat a 14-year-old.
There is nothing that would justify these actions from any officer, let alone one that is 10 times the size of this child.
The family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento will be present to talk to media and answer questions.
If you do decide to come out and support this family, please make sure you have a mask and if possible, gloves. As well as practice social distancing.
video: https://www.facebook.com/BlackLivesMatterSac/posts/2592030667740437
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Press Conference: Rancho Cordova PD Stop Beating Our Children
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 29
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|Location Details
|
7-Eleven (Rancho Cordova, CA)
10246 Mills Station Rd
Rancho Cordova, California 95670
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4365153672...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 10:57 AM
