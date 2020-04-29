top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/29/2020
Press Conference: Rancho Cordova PD Stop Beating Our Children
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 29
Time 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
Location Details
7-Eleven (Rancho Cordova, CA)
10246 Mills Station Rd
Rancho Cordova, California 95670
On April 27th, a Rancho Cordova Police Officer beat a 14-year-old.

There is nothing that would justify these actions from any officer, let alone one that is 10 times the size of this child.

The family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento will be present to talk to media and answer questions.

If you do decide to come out and support this family, please make sure you have a mask and if possible, gloves. As well as practice social distancing.

video: https://www.facebook.com/BlackLivesMatterSac/posts/2592030667740437
sm_rancho-cordova-cop-beating-child.jpg
original image (2000x2000)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4365153672...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 10:57 AM
§Video: Rancho Cordova Police Officer Uses Excessive Force
by Black Lives Matter Sacramento
Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 11:07 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (843.1KB) | Embed Video
On April 27, a Rancho Cordova Police Officer used extreme excessive force on a 14-year-old boy.

There is not one reason that validates a full size armed man, to sit on, punch, and try and break the arms of a child. Watching him push his head on the curb by his neck was traumatizing for me. Can’t imagine how this child feels right now.

We are in communication with the family and will share our steps as we take them.
§Name of Cop: Brian Fowell, Rancho Cordova Police Officer
by No More Excuses
Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 12:19 PM
Apparently, the name of the Rancho Cordova Police Officer is Brian Fowell.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code