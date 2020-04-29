top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
#PeoplesBailout May Day Actions & Livestream for COVID-19 Health & Economic Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeople's Bailout coalition
Location Details
Online and actions across USA
#PeoplesBailout: May Day Actions and Livestream

Livestream: May 1, 2020 @ 11 AM PT (2 PM ET)

Where: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/

On May Day - May 1, 2020 - we are coming together to make some noise and tell our stories, in solidarity with one another, and to unite our individual fights into a shared struggle.

May Day is an international day of action historically led by immigrants and workers to demonstrate strength and solidarity. What binds us together as people is stronger than what separates us and divides us. We must come together to stand in solidarity with those who are hardest hit at this moment.

Across the United States and around the world, people are asking for support, aid, and protection. They need help to receive medical care, feed their kids, stay safe, and eventually get back to work.

Amazon workers are striking for safer working conditions. Renters and homeowners are calling on landlords and banks to demand rent and mortgage cancellation. Families are demanding utility corporations put an end to water shutoffs. Small business owners are fighting big banks for access to relief funds to pay their employees. Community members are calling for the release of people trapped in unsafe jails and detention centers. Nurses and grocery workers are calling for better safety protections and pay. More than ever, it is clear: Our fights are connected.

When we join together on May Day, we’ll be louder and stronger than ever before. We’ll tell those in power - from Congress to the White House, law enforcement, corporations, landlords, and Wall Street - that we need a #PeoplesBailout - relief that is informed by the people and supports the people directly.

We need a People's Bailout that includes us all!
________________________________________________________

DEMANDS

Any future relief or stimulus packages must expand health protections for all and get millions of people back to work in good jobs!

A people’s bailout should be rooted in justice. We demand the bailout provide a just recovery by prioritizing and funding those who have been hit first and worst by COVID-19 and the current recession including, but not limited to, Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities. We will not permit Congress to leave anyone behind - not our working families, health workers, caregivers, farmworkers, other essential workers, Black and Latinx communities, undocumented immigrants, Indigenous peoples, or people who are homeless or housing insecure.

We demand a #PeoplesBailout that upholds these 5 Principles for just COVID-19 relief and stimulus:

1. Health is the top priority, for all people, with no exceptions

2. Provide economic relief directly to the people.

3. Support rescue workers and communities, not corporate executives.

4. Make a down payment on a regenerative economy, while preventing future crises.

5. Protect our democratic process while protecting each other.

__________________________________________________________

ACTIONS

Write to Your Members of Congress: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/home/#petition

Call Your Reps: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/call-congress

Write a Letter to the Editor: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/write-a-letter-to-the-editor

Share Your Story: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/share-your-story

Join a Collective Action, such as a Car Caravan with social distancing in your area:
https://thepeoplesbailout.org/mayday

Remember: social distancing and health safety are top priority. Information on COVID-19 and staying as safe as possible can be found at the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/stay-safe.html

Mask information from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
___________________________________________________________

SPONSORS:

Center for Popular Democracy
Climate Justice Alliance
Greenpeace
Indigenous Environmental Network
Indivisible
It Takes Roots
MoveOn
People's Action
Sierra Club
Sunrise Movement
US Climate Action Network
Working Families Party
and numerous others
sm_bailout.jpg
original image (750x1333)
For more event information: https://thepeoplesbailout.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 10:14 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
DIRECT LINK TO MAY DAY LIVESTREAMPeople's Bailout coalitionFriday May 1st, 2020 11:06 AM
Women's March: Share Your Story for the #PeoplesBailout on Social MediaWomen's MarchThursday Apr 30th, 2020 1:42 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code