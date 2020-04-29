11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Livestream: May 1, 2020 @ 11 AM PT (2 PM ET)



Where:



On May Day - May 1, 2020 - we are coming together to make some noise and tell our stories, in solidarity with one another, and to unite our individual fights into a shared struggle.



May Day is an international day of action historically led by immigrants and workers to demonstrate strength and solidarity. What binds us together as people is stronger than what separates us and divides us. We must come together to stand in solidarity with those who are hardest hit at this moment.



Across the United States and around the world, people are asking for support, aid, and protection. They need help to receive medical care, feed their kids, stay safe, and eventually get back to work.



Amazon workers are striking for safer working conditions. Renters and homeowners are calling on landlords and banks to demand rent and mortgage cancellation. Families are demanding utility corporations put an end to water shutoffs. Small business owners are fighting big banks for access to relief funds to pay their employees. Community members are calling for the release of people trapped in unsafe jails and detention centers. Nurses and grocery workers are calling for better safety protections and pay. More than ever, it is clear: Our fights are connected.



When we join together on May Day, we’ll be louder and stronger than ever before. We’ll tell those in power - from Congress to the White House, law enforcement, corporations, landlords, and Wall Street - that we need a #PeoplesBailout - relief that is informed by the people and supports the people directly.



We need a People's Bailout that includes us all!

________________________________________________________



DEMANDS



Any future relief or stimulus packages must expand health protections for all and get millions of people back to work in good jobs!



A people’s bailout should be rooted in justice. We demand the bailout provide a just recovery by prioritizing and funding those who have been hit first and worst by COVID-19 and the current recession including, but not limited to, Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities. We will not permit Congress to leave anyone behind - not our working families, health workers, caregivers, farmworkers, other essential workers, Black and Latinx communities, undocumented immigrants, Indigenous peoples, or people who are homeless or housing insecure.



We demand a #PeoplesBailout that upholds these 5 Principles for just COVID-19 relief and stimulus:



1. Health is the top priority, for all people, with no exceptions



2. Provide economic relief directly to the people.



3. Support rescue workers and communities, not corporate executives.



4. Make a down payment on a regenerative economy, while preventing future crises.



5. Protect our democratic process while protecting each other.



__________________________________________________________



ACTIONS



Write to Your Members of Congress:



Call Your Reps:



Write a Letter to the Editor:



Share Your Story:



Join a Collective Action, such as a Car Caravan with social distancing in your area:

https://thepeoplesbailout.org/mayday



Remember: social distancing and health safety are top priority. Information on COVID-19 and staying as safe as possible can be found at the CDC website:



Mask information from CDC:

___________________________________________________________



SPONSORS:



Center for Popular Democracy

Climate Justice Alliance

Greenpeace

Indigenous Environmental Network

Indivisible

It Takes Roots

MoveOn

People's Action

Sierra Club

Sunrise Movement

US Climate Action Network

Working Families Party

