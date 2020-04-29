top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
Support Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles - Donate to Our GoFundMe So We Can Reopen Stronger
by Uhuru Furniture and Collectibles (uhuruinternet [at] gmail.com)
Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 2:27 AM
WEBINAR: Support Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street! May 5, 3pm. Register: Zoom tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture. This pandemic is devastating our Black community! We are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates. UF has served the community for 31 years in Oakland, building an independent African economy. Donate GoFundMe uhurufurniture.org
sm_ufc_outside_group.jpg
original image (1674x1112)
With your participation and support, we can create a future of self-reliance, abundance and security for the African community!  Due to the Covid-19 shutdown, for the safety of our staff and community, we had to close the doors of Uhuru Furniture Philly and Oakland and lay off all of our staff. As always our first concern is the wellbeing of our community - customers, staff, volunteers and donors! At this time, we are calling for your critically needed support - please donate today to our Go Fund Me page at uhurufurniture.org Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles (UFC) is so loved by the people because we carry out the mission of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) to defend the human and civil rights of the black community.  UFC is  a living  example of African economic self-reliance and self-determination. The staff has gone weeks without income and the black community has not gotten the federal and city funding we were promised. Many of you have been part of the Uhuru Furniture family for years and have asked how you can support the store so we can weather this storm together. The hedge funds and big corporations are taking the government grants which were supposed to go to small businesses. We urgently need your generous donations so we can support our staff, pay critical bills, rent and insurance so we can reopen strong!   Even before the pandemic the black community suffered from poverty, unemployment, homelessness and lack of access to healthcare and healthy food. Now all these conditions are worse than ever.  We're the ones who are either unemployed or working at the "essential jobs" without protective gear. This pandemic is devastating  our community! Africans and Indigenous people are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates than any other community. UFC has served the community for 26 years in Philadelphia and 31 years in Oakland, CA. It is a project of APEDF, the nonprofit that's transforming and uplifting the lives of our people by building an independent economy in our own hands. UFC helps fund the Black Power Blueprint project which is pushing back gentrification and renovating the north side of St. Louis. UFC is a cultural hub hosting programs including the Uhuru Health Festivals, Book Fairs and Markets that provide free health and education resources for the community and income for hundreds of vendors and their families. These are now postponed right when people need them the most.   UFC provides important services to the underserved African community including top quality, low-cost furniture, job training, employment, and volunteer opportunities for people of all walks of life. We are a green business that saves thousands of tons of furniture from landfills by picking up and reselling gently used furniture. We also repurpose pieces into beautiful works of art through our NZO line, “African Styles at Home and Abroad”. uhurufurniture.blogspot.com (Oakland) uhurufurniturephilly.blogspot.com (Philly) apedf.org blackpowerblueprint.org
http://tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture
