From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 5/ 5/2020
|WEBINAR: Support Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 05
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Uhuru Furniture and Collectibles
|uhuruinternet [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|(510) 676-5041
|Location Details
|Register on Zoom at tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture
|
For more event information: http://]tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020 2:17 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network