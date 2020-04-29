WEBINAR: Support and Defend Uhuru Furniture - Not the Banks and Wall Street! May 5th, 3pm. Register on Zoom at tinyurl.com/DefendUhuruFurniture. This pandemic is devastating our community! Africans and Indigenous people are infected and dying of Covid-19 at disproportionately higher rates than any other community. UF has served the community for 26 years in Philadelphia and 31 years in Oakland, CA. It is a project of APEDF, a nonprofit transforming and uplifting the lives African people by building an independent economy in our own hands. Contact (510) 676-5041 or uhuruinternet@gmail.com Donate to our GoFundMe at uhurufurniture.org

