Controversies About Covid-19, Biotech Safety & US China Rivalry with Sam Husseini by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 11:21 PM ournalist Sam Husseini with The Institute of Public Accuracy discusses the growing controversies about where Covid-19 came from, what it is and the issue of bio-tech safety and biological warfare.



He also talks about the attacks on lawyer Frances Boyle the author of the biological warfare laws.



This interview was done on April, 26, 2020 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer



Additional media:



Did this virus come from a lab? Maybe not — but it exposes the threat of a biowarfare arms race. Dangerous pathogens are captured in the wild and made deadlier in government biowarfare labs. Did that happen here?

https://www.salon.com/2020/04/24/did-this-virus-come-from-a-lab-maybe-not--but-it-exposes-the-threat-of-a-biowarfare-arms-race/



The 2019 China Wuhan Coronavirus & (BSL-4) Biotech Warfare Labs with Dr. Francis Boyle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHxbBDIeJFY



Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ&t=189s



Coronavirus, The Crisis of Global Capitalism & The Future With UCSB Professor William Robinson

https://youtu.be/da7N-9tu_nk



Biowarfare and Terrorism By Francis A. Boyle

https://www.questia.com/library/120091924/biowarfare-and-terrorism



Injured Agraquest Biotech Worker David Bell Tells His Story

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHF3aNE9FoA



The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BU5PMiUf2AA&t=9s



Becky McClain: Public Awareness of Public Health and Safety in Biotechnology - Tarrytown 2011

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=uwgABDwiNVw&feature=emb_logo



Researcher Had Bacteria for Plague at His Death

https://www.nytimes.com/2009/09/22/us/22chicago.html



https://academic.oup.com/femsle/article/362/1/1/2467558



Justice for Malcolm: Human Sacrifice Under U.S. Bioterrorism

https://www.amazon.com/Justice-Malcolm-Human-Sacrifice-Bioterrorism/dp/0990544605



Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of Bioweapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=TsyujjitOFM&feature=emb_logo



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Production of Labor Video Project

