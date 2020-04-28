top
Controversies About Covid-19, Biotech Safety & US China Rivalry with Sam Husseini
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 11:21 PM
ournalist Sam Husseini with The Institute of Public Accuracy discusses the growing controversies about where Covid-19 came from, what it is and the issue of bio-tech safety and biological warfare.
husseni_sam.jpg
Journalist Sam Husseini with The Institute of Public Accuracy discusses the growing controversies about where Covid-19 came from, what it is and the issue of bio-tech safety and biological warfare.

He also talks about the attacks on lawyer Frances Boyle the author of the biological warfare laws.

This interview was done on April, 26, 2020 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer

Additional media:

Did this virus come from a lab? Maybe not — but it exposes the threat of a biowarfare arms race. Dangerous pathogens are captured in the wild and made deadlier in government biowarfare labs. Did that happen here?
https://www.salon.com/2020/04/24/did-this-virus-come-from-a-lab-maybe-not--but-it-exposes-the-threat-of-a-biowarfare-arms-race/

The 2019 China Wuhan Coronavirus & (BSL-4) Biotech Warfare Labs with Dr. Francis Boyle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHxbBDIeJFY

Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ&t=189s

Coronavirus, The Crisis of Global Capitalism & The Future With UCSB Professor William Robinson
https://youtu.be/da7N-9tu_nk

Biowarfare and Terrorism By Francis A. Boyle
https://www.questia.com/library/120091924/biowarfare-and-terrorism

Injured Agraquest Biotech Worker David Bell Tells His Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHF3aNE9FoA

The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BU5PMiUf2AA&t=9s

Becky McClain: Public Awareness of Public Health and Safety in Biotechnology - Tarrytown 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=uwgABDwiNVw&feature=emb_logo

Researcher Had Bacteria for Plague at His Death
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/09/22/us/22chicago.html
http://www.laborvideo.orgYersinia pestis INFECTION IN CHICAGO USA IN 2009
https://academic.oup.com/femsle/article/362/1/1/2467558

Justice for Malcolm: Human Sacrifice Under U.S. Bioterrorism
https://www.amazon.com/Justice-Malcolm-Human-Sacrifice-Bioterrorism/dp/0990544605

Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of Bioweapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=TsyujjitOFM&feature=emb_logo

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.project
https://youtu.be/GaJ5CWKA9C8
§The Covid-19 Pandemic Has Exposed The Failure of US Capitalism
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 11:21 PM
covid___us_empire.jpeg
The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the systemic problems in US capitalism and also inability to protect the people against the virus.
§Labor Safety Lacking At Biotech Laboratories
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 11:21 PM
biosafety_lab_safety.jpg
Labor safety at biotech laboratories is left to the bosses and workers are getting sick and genetically engineered diseases.
§Biosafety Level 4 Hazmat. Suit
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 11:21 PM
biosafety_level_4_hazmat_suit.jpg
There have been leaks from bio level 4 laboratories threatening the workers and. public.
