Journalist Sam Husseini with The Institute of Public Accuracy discusses the growing controversies about where Covid-19 came from, what it is and the issue of bio-tech safety and biological warfare.He also talks about the attacks on lawyer Frances Boyle the author of the biological warfare laws.This interview was done on April, 26, 2020 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer