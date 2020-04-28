Racial Disparities During COVID-19: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Alexis Madrigal



When: Wed, May 6 @ 3:00 pm PT



Where: Online via livestream; preregister for a link (FREE)



As COVID-19 cases top 1 million in America, the emerging data is clear: African Americans are being disproportionately affected by the crisis. Infection rates, hospitalizations and even number of deaths have revealed distinct gaps across lines of race and class. Why do these glaring disparities exist, and how can we use this data to combat systemic racism in the face of a global pandemic?



American University’s Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and COVID Tracking Project co-founder Alexis Madrigal have joined forces to try to answer these important questions. Join INFORUM for this virtual event, where Kendi and Madrigal will walk us through their findings and reveal how this growing data can be used to provide a safer future for the African American community.



SPEAKERS:



Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D.

Founding Director, Antiracist Research and Policy Center, American University; Professor of History and International Relations, American University; Author, 'Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America', 'The Black Campus Movemen't and 'How to Be an Antiracist'



Alexis Madrigal

Staff Writer, The Atlantic; Founder, The COVID Tracking Project



HOST: The Commonwealth Club



This program is free, though we invite you to make a donation to The Commonwealth Club during registration. For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 28th, 2020 5:56 PM