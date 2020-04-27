Why does anybody pay anybody rather than everybody when the first anybody uses the Earth? How comes it that Labor has to pay a (land)Lord when using the earth? That's sharecropping, baby!
And that's exactly what the privatization of location rent psychically amounts to and economically achieves.
Attend an introduction to an 1879 public policy proposal to socialize the whole of the free-market rent of land!
|Ending modern day sharecropping (privatized rent for land)
|Date
|Saturday May 02
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/99300402537?pwd=TTdCZ3ZrV0dRYkMrZmErcmVtQkQxQT09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 5:09 PM
