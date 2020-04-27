top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
The Credit Collapse fix
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/96349388149?pwd=bU9MZWc0bFZVWDdTWlM4eUhFdXVuZz09
Should the banks falter precipitously as in 2008, why not have a people-powered credit paradigm shift occur?

Those who identify monopoly values--especially land values--as socially generated or created, call for overwhelmingly socializing those values. Collecting the market rent of land values as public revenue divorces land values from serving as credit collateral. That means debt no longer attaches to land values. That means Labor and Capital no longer pay interest to purchase land, they only pay land rent, with that rent going into public coffers, not into private treasure chests.

"If we could begin the world over again," say some, "there would be no private ownership of the earth."

Well, should financial credit go bust in these coronavirus "shelter in place" days, then is the time to rework the basis of credit from off of the "king's ransom" of paying rent to the private landowners.

Join a ZOOM video conference introduction to Land Value Taxation to germinate the seed of Land Value Paradigm Shift.


For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 5:03 PM
