



Universal health care sounds great . . . but how to pay for it?

The Green New Deal sounds great . . . but how to kick start it?

Decent wages for all sounds delicious . . . but how to get them?



Well, let's start from some premises, shall we? The Earth has no production cost. Land has value because of the presence of community, not because one person or another owns it. Land value belongs to community.



Building on that there's a way clear to fund an abundance of social goods . . . without nicking business enterprise and individual initiative.



For a rollicking hour, get a load of a social philosophy based on the conviction that the Earth is the birthright of all people.

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 4:52 PM