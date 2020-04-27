top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 4/30/2020
Funding Bernie's Agenda
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 30
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/96070608657?pwd=eUdMNExyMkllVFZqUnBwbG1hdjZkUT09
Bernie's out, but is the liberation agenda out, too?

Universal health care sounds great . . . but how to pay for it?
The Green New Deal sounds great . . . but how to kick start it?
Decent wages for all sounds delicious . . . but how to get them?

Well, let's start from some premises, shall we? The Earth has no production cost. Land has value because of the presence of community, not because one person or another owns it. Land value belongs to community.

Building on that there's a way clear to fund an abundance of social goods . . . without nicking business enterprise and individual initiative.

For a rollicking hour, get a load of a social philosophy based on the conviction that the Earth is the birthright of all people.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 4:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code