Friday May 01





This virus has shown both the importance of workers and their power, but also the vulnerability when we are not organized to leverage our collective power and also the need for us to unite.



For the May 1st Virtual Forum, please pre-register here:



We'll have a two part panel, starting at 3PM.

FIRST PANEL will feature Resource Speakers, offering info on resources on housing, labor and health. Confirmed speakers for this panel include: Mark Janowitz/East Bay Community Law Center on housing, Carole Vigne/Legal Aid at Work on labor, and Margaret Handley - Public health-trained epidemiologist (SFGH) on health.



SECOND PANEL at 4pm will be a panel discussion featuring organizers leading campaigns around prisons, detention centers, housing, labor and international solidarity in these times. Confirmed speakers include: Jose Bernal/Ella Baker Center on prisons, Barbara/Detention Watch Network on detention centers, Carroll Fife/ACCE Action on housing, Jenabi Pareja/Peoples Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS) on International Solidarity.



We will be Doing simultaneous translation:

Spanish

Arabic

Tagalog

Mandarin



-----



En el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores de 2020 seremos los anfitriones de un foro virtual, pero todavía estamos planeando realizar nuestra marcha y mitin anual del OSF en el Día del Trabajo, el 7 de septiembre.



Este virus ha mostrado tanto la importancia de los trabajadores y su poder, pero también la vulnerabilidad cuando no estamos organizados para aprovechar nuestro poder colectivo y también la necesidad de unirnos.



Para el Foro Virtual del 1 de mayo, por favor preinscríbase aquí:



Tendremos un panel de dos partes, a partir de las 3PM.

El primer panel tendrá oradores de recursos, que ofrecerán información sobre recursos para los trabajadores, la vivienda y la salud. Mark Janowitz/East Bay Community Law Center sobre la vivienda , Carole Vigne/Legal Aid at Work para los trabajadores , and Margaret Handley - Public health-trained epidemiologist (SFGH) sobre la salud.



El segundo panel a las 4pm será un panel de discusión con organizadores que lideran campañas en torno a las prisiones, centros de detención, vivienda, trabajo y solidaridad internacional. Jose Bernal/Ella Baker Center a las prisiones, Barbara/Detention Watch Network centros de detención, Carroll Fife/ACCE Action sobre la vivienda, Jenabi Pareja/Peoples Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS) sobre Solidaridad Internacional.



Traducción simultánea en:

Espanol

Arabe

Tagalog

