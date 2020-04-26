top
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
Workers Seize Power - Virtual International Workers Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOakland Sin Fronteras
Emailbaymaydaycoalition [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Online (details are below)
(Spanish below) On International Workers Day 2020 we will host a virtual forum, but are still planning to hold our annual OSF March and Rally on Labor Day, September 7.

This virus has shown both the importance of workers and their power, but also the vulnerability when we are not organized to leverage our collective power and also the need for us to unite.

For the May 1st Virtual Forum, please pre-register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p0RDu16oQuKIx38JvCHxEg So that we can have a secure event, when you register you'll be given a link unique to you. Please don't share that link with others. Instead, share the pre-registration link above.

We'll have a two part panel, starting at 3PM.
FIRST PANEL will feature Resource Speakers, offering info on resources on housing, labor and health. Confirmed speakers for this panel include: Mark Janowitz/East Bay Community Law Center on housing, Carole Vigne/Legal Aid at Work on labor, and Margaret Handley - Public health-trained epidemiologist (SFGH) on health.

SECOND PANEL at 4pm will be a panel discussion featuring organizers leading campaigns around prisons, detention centers, housing, labor and international solidarity in these times. Confirmed speakers include: Jose Bernal/Ella Baker Center on prisons, Barbara/Detention Watch Network on detention centers, Carroll Fife/ACCE Action on housing, Jenabi Pareja/Peoples Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS) on International Solidarity.

We will be Doing simultaneous translation:
Spanish
Arabic
Tagalog
Mandarin

-----

En el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores de 2020 seremos los anfitriones de un foro virtual, pero todavía estamos planeando realizar nuestra marcha y mitin anual del OSF en el Día del Trabajo, el 7 de septiembre.

Este virus ha mostrado tanto la importancia de los trabajadores y su poder, pero también la vulnerabilidad cuando no estamos organizados para aprovechar nuestro poder colectivo y también la necesidad de unirnos.

Para el Foro Virtual del 1 de mayo, por favor preinscríbase aquí: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p0RDu16oQuKIx38JvCHxEg Para que podamos tener un evento seguro, cuando se inscriba se le dará un enlace exclusivo para usted. Por favor, no comparta ese enlace con otros. En su lugar, comparta el enlace de preinscripción anterior.

Tendremos un panel de dos partes, a partir de las 3PM.
El primer panel tendrá oradores de recursos, que ofrecerán información sobre recursos para los trabajadores, la vivienda y la salud. Mark Janowitz/East Bay Community Law Center sobre la vivienda , Carole Vigne/Legal Aid at Work para los trabajadores , and Margaret Handley - Public health-trained epidemiologist (SFGH) sobre la salud.

El segundo panel a las 4pm será un panel de discusión con organizadores que lideran campañas en torno a las prisiones, centros de detención, vivienda, trabajo y solidaridad internacional. Jose Bernal/Ella Baker Center a las prisiones, Barbara/Detention Watch Network centros de detención, Carroll Fife/ACCE Action sobre la vivienda, Jenabi Pareja/Peoples Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS) sobre Solidaridad Internacional.

Traducción simultánea en:
Espanol
Arabe
Tagalog
Manderin
sm_osf_2020_eng.jpg
original image (2453x1380)
For more event information: https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 26th, 2020 12:54 PM
§Lxs Trabajadores Toman El Poder
by Oakland Sin Fronteras
Sunday Apr 26th, 2020 12:54 PM
sm_osf_2020_spn.jpg
original image (2453x1380)
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
