“While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not,” Bernie’s words will drive the discussion at our April forum, featuring grassroots, activists, organization leaders, and campaign veterans, most of whom fit all three categories. Among the questions to be considered will be:
• Will the movement always need a figure like Bernie to move ahead?
• How can the movement best promote progressive issues in the public and in the Congress?
• What can the movement do to move Biden (or the eventual Democratic nominee) to the left?
Speakers:
Jovanka Beckles: Activist, former Richmond, CA Vice-Mayor and candidate for California Assembly. 15th District
Jane Kim: California director of the Sanders campaign, former San Francisco Supervisor
Alan Minsky: Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America
Norman Solomon: co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org; Bernie delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention
Note: This is an ONLINE forum.
To register send request to: pda.ca.sf [at] gmail.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 4/30/2020
|Bernie Sanders and the Future of the Movement
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 30
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|James L Cowan
|Location Details
|
Online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2636669259...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 25th, 2020 8:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network