

• Will the movement always need a figure like Bernie to move ahead?

• How can the movement best promote progressive issues in the public and in the Congress?

• What can the movement do to move Biden (or the eventual Democratic nominee) to the left?



Speakers:



Jovanka Beckles: Activist, former Richmond, CA Vice-Mayor and candidate for California Assembly. 15th District



Jane Kim: California director of the Sanders campaign, former San Francisco Supervisor



Alan Minsky: Executive Director, Progressive Democrats of America



Norman Solomon: co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org; Bernie delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention



Note: This is an ONLINE forum.



Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 25th, 2020 8:27 PM