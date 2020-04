California has neglected its catastrophic housing affordability and homelessness crisis for years. Meanwhile, our civic leaders prioritize large scale hotel developments, offering billions in incentives to developers. With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus grounding the entire world, hundreds of thousands of hotel rooms sit empty while the government continues to deny thousands of unhoused Californians the right to shelter in place. They seem to just want us to die.

Here in Oakland, at least 1500 hotel rooms are sitting empty. Since the government is still struggling with the simple task of moving people into empty hotel rooms, The Village of Oakland, East Oakland Collective, and Love and Justice in the Streets will take this task off their shoulders: With your help, we will book 30 hotel rooms across Oakland for unhoused folks that are ready to move in immediately — so they can shelter in place, just like the housed folks!This is where your stimulus check comes in: $1200 pays for a week of shelter. So if you can comfortably survive without this money, please consider sheltering someone who may not survive without a roof over their head! With your generosity, we will prove that it is possible to use 30 hotel rooms to immediately shelter our people in place. Next, we will ask you to also pick up the phone and demand that the government implement the same simple program for the remaining 1500 hotel rooms across Oakland We need everyone sheltered in place — this is how we survive this crisis — together. So, protect your own health today by funding a hotel room for an unhoused neighbor!#NoVacancyCa#HotelsNotHospitalBeds#ShelterInPlaceForAllDonate Now!