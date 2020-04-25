Fill Hotels Not Graves — raising funds to shelter unhoused folks by No Vacancy CA

Saturday Apr 25th, 2020 4:34 PM

California has neglected its catastrophic housing affordability and homelessness crisis for years. Meanwhile, our civic leaders prioritize large scale hotel developments, offering billions in incentives to developers. With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus grounding the entire world, hundreds of thousands of hotel rooms sit empty while the government continues to deny thousands of unhoused Californians the right to shelter in place. They seem to just want us to die.