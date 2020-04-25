



Today we'll hear ten minutes or less short stories and poetry written since March 17. To read your work, queue up with host David Giesen at telekosmos(at)yahoo.com. To be audience, simply tune in with the ZOOM link, and stay on MUTE.



Note: Show time is Noon Pacific Coast Time.





For more event information:

