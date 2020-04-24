From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
OPD arrests two outreach volunteers in East Oakland Collective’s parking lot
Oakland police officers reportedly didn't even know who they were pulling over in this case - the outreach volunteers are driving rental cars that were lent by a dealership to organizations doing work in the community.
7 squad cards rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in @EOakCollective’s parking lot this evening. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. Disgusting!! https://twitter.com/situationist/status/1253912761513291776
PART 1: Police just rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in EOC’s parking lot. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. This is how OPD treats it’s essential workers?! https://www.facebook.com/candice.elder/videos/10110673070323323/
Update from Facebook: "They are going to cite the brother out. He’s at Santa Rita and we are waiting for him to be released. I just got a apology call from the Deputy Chief."
PART 1: Police just rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in EOC’s parking lot. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. This is how OPD treats it’s essential workers?! https://www.facebook.com/candice.elder/videos/10110673070323323/
Update from Facebook: "They are going to cite the brother out. He’s at Santa Rita and we are waiting for him to be released. I just got a apology call from the Deputy Chief."
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network