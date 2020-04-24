top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
OPD arrests two outreach volunteers in East Oakland Collective’s parking lot
by via social media
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 11:39 PM
Oakland police officers reportedly didn't even know who they were pulling over in this case - the outreach volunteers are driving rental cars that were lent by a dealership to organizations doing work in the community.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (48.1MB) | Embed Video
7 squad cards rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in @EOakCollective’s parking lot this evening. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. Disgusting!! https://twitter.com/situationist/status/1253912761513291776

PART 1: Police just rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in EOC’s parking lot. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. This is how OPD treats it’s essential workers?! https://www.facebook.com/candice.elder/videos/10110673070323323/

Update from Facebook: "They are going to cite the brother out. He’s at Santa Rita and we are waiting for him to be released. I just got a apology call from the Deputy Chief."
