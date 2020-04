Oakland police officers reportedly didn't even know who they were pulling over in this case - the outreach volunteers are driving rental cars that were lent by a dealership to organizations doing work in the community.

7 squad cards rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in @EOakCollective’s parking lot this evening. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. Disgusting!! https://twitter.com/situationist/status/1253912761513291776 PART 1: Police just rolled up and arrested two outreach volunteers in EOC’s parking lot. They just came back from distributing food, water and supplies to the unhoused; and getting hotel rooms for emergency shelter. This is how OPD treats it’s essential workers?! https://www.facebook.com/candice.elder/videos/10110673070323323/ Update from Facebook: "They are going to cite the brother out. He’s at Santa Rita and we are waiting for him to be released. I just got a apology call from the Deputy Chief."