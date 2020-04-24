OPD arrests two outreach volunteers in East Oakland Collective’s parking lot by via social media

Friday Apr 24th, 2020 11:39 PM

Oakland police officers reportedly didn't even know who they were pulling over in this case - the outreach volunteers are driving rental cars that were lent by a dealership to organizations doing work in the community.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 338px;" data-aspect-ratio="0.56333333333333" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/24/part_1_-_police_just_rolled_up_and_arrested_two_of_the_village_in_oakland__fee...-10110673070323323.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/24/part_1_-_police_just_rolled_up_and_arrested_two_of_the_village_in_oakland__fee...-10110673070323323.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/24/part_1_-_police_just_rolled_up_and_arrested_two_of_the_village_in_oakland__fee...-10110673070323323.mp4" title="download video: part_1_-_police_just_roll..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/24/part_1_-_police_just_rolled_up_and_arrested_two_of_the_village_in_oakland__fee...-10110673070323323.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>