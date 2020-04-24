top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
The COVID-19 Pandemic: Apocalypse or Opportunity?
Date Sunday April 26
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorInstitute for the Critical Study of Society
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
Zoom Meeting
ID: 810 1058 4289
PW: 007751
Call-in numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/zoomconference

Please note that the invitation SAYS 10:30, however, the meeting will be opened up at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc.
A Briefing by Dr. Sharat G. Lin

The COVID-19 virus has in a matter of weeks spread to nearly every corner of the planet, disrupting every human activity. What is different about COVID-19 from other diseases? Suddenly everything is being reprioritized: universal health care, paid sick-leave, drug companies sharing data on vaccines and treatments, housing for the unhoused, reducing the number of prisoners, restructured food chains, reducing meat consumption, multi-trillion dollar rescue packages, war ceasefires, lifting sanctions are the new existential priorities. Meanwhile, fossil fuel consumption, traffic jams, and air pollution have plummeted, providing a possible respite in global warming, the other existential threat. This is a global shock solely to the human species. Is it an opportunity to reset priorities for humanity?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin has written and lectured on global political economy, public health, labor migration, social movements, and the arts of protest. He is with the Initiative for Equality, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.

Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is sponsored by the Institute for the Critical Study of Society
sm_flyer_-_sharat_g_lin_-_covid-19_pandemic_apocalypse_or_opportunity_-_icss_-_20200426.jpg
original image (1830x1830)
For more event information: https://icssmarx.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 8:28 PM
