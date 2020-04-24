A Briefing by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The COVID-19 virus has in a matter of weeks spread to nearly every corner of the planet, disrupting every human activity. What is different about COVID-19 from other diseases? Suddenly everything is being reprioritized: universal health care, paid sick-leave, drug companies sharing data on vaccines and treatments, housing for the unhoused, reducing the number of prisoners, restructured food chains, reducing meat consumption, multi-trillion dollar rescue packages, war ceasefires, lifting sanctions are the new existential priorities. Meanwhile, fossil fuel consumption, traffic jams, and air pollution have plummeted, providing a possible respite in global warming, the other existential threat. This is a global shock solely to the human species. Is it an opportunity to reset priorities for humanity?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin has written and lectured on global political economy, public health, labor migration, social movements, and the arts of protest. He is with the Initiative for Equality, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is sponsored by the Institute for the Critical Study of Society
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/26/2020
|The COVID-19 Pandemic: Apocalypse or Opportunity?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 26
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Institute for the Critical Study of Society
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|
Zoom Meeting
ID: 810 1058 4289
PW: 007751
Call-in numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/zoomconference
Please note that the invitation SAYS 10:30, however, the meeting will be opened up at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc.
|
For more event information: https://icssmarx.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 8:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network