Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staff While CPMC Gets Millions From Gov
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 7:14 PM
San Francisco NNU-CNA nurses protested at Sutter CPMC Van Ness hospital campus against re-using masks and the lack of proper staffing. The privately run Sutter gives executives millions but refuses to have new masks and proper staffing
sm_nnu_cpmc_rally_condom_sign_4-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Sutter CPMC Van Ness campus nurses on April 24, 2020 protested the demands that management are forcing them to re-use masks and is also laying off nurses and other staff workers who do critical work at the hospital.

They also were angry that while the hospital has gotten millions it is not going to the frontline workers who need more N95 respirators and other protective gear required to safely treat COVID-19 patients and also protect themselves, other patients, workers and their families.

Former Sutter CEO & Pres Patrick Fry was paid $13,161,450 in salary. $279,177 in additional “other” pay in 2016

Additional media:
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
§Sutter Gets $70 Million But Wants Nurses To Reuse Masks
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 7:14 PM
sm_nnu_nurse__70_million_4-4_24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Sutter high paid executives are getting millions from the tax payers through the US government but are demanding that nurses reuse masks and also refuse to have proper staffing at the CPMC facility in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
§Nurse Solidarity For PPE, Patients and Public
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 7:14 PM
sm_nnu_nurse_fist.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The private management of the Sutter chain are shortchanging protection for nurses other workers and the patients in their drive to make profits
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
§Nurses Demand Justice
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 7:14 PM
sm_nnu_cpmc_male_nurse_4-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Sutter SF CPMC Van Ness nurses are demanding healthcare and justice on the job.
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
§Sutter Hospital Chain Won't Supply New Masks
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 7:14 PM
sm_nnu_cpmc_door_4-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
High paid Sutter executives refuse to provide proper PPE yet will be getting millions from the government. Former Sutter CEO & Pres Patrick Fry was paid $13,161,450 in salary. $279,177 in additional “other” pay in 2016
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
Add Your Comments
