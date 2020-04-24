San Francisco NNU-CNA nurses protested at Sutter CPMC Van Ness hospital campus against re-using masks and the lack of proper staffing. The privately run Sutter gives executives millions but refuses to have new masks and proper staffing

San Francisco Sutter CPMC Van Ness campus nurses on April 24, 2020 protested the demands that management are forcing them to re-use masks and is also laying off nurses and other staff workers who do critical work at the hospital.They also were angry that while the hospital has gotten millions it is not going to the frontline workers who need more N95 respirators and other protective gear required to safely treat COVID-19 patients and also protect themselves, other patients, workers and their families.Former Sutter CEO & Pres Patrick Fry was paid $13,161,450 in salary. $279,177 in additional "other" pay in 2016

Production of Labor Video Project