Join the rent strike movement in sending Governor Newsom a #30DayNotice

Order the cancellation of rent and mortgage debt during the COVID-19 pandemic, or we will take collective action to KEEP OUR FAMILIES HOUSED.No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and their housing. All of us – ALL OF US – deserve to have shelter from the storm, a permanent home, and the food, medicine and healthcare we need to be healthy. Now, more than ever, our collective well-being depends upon it.The “shelter in place” orders will end. The crisis for low-income and working families will not. Even before the crisis, most of us were living paycheck to paycheck. With the loss of income, there is no way for most Californians to pay back rent or back mortgage payments that went unpaid during the crisis. Basic common sense dictates that because we won’t be getting back pay, we have no way to pay back housing payments. It will be hard enough to get back on our feet without being saddled with new debt.I am a renter in the state of California and I intend to withhold my rent beginning May 1st as part of the rent strike movement if Governor Gavin Newsom fails to order the cancellation of rent and mortgage debt during the COVID-19 pandemic!SIGN THE PLEDGE:The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action is a grassroots, member-led, statewide community organization working with more than 15,000 members across California. ACCE is dedicated to raising the voices of everyday Californians, neighborhood by neighborhood, to fight for the policies and programs we need to improve our communities and create a brighter future.Change from the bottom up: We take seriously our commitment to ground-up organizing to build a strong people’s movement that can create transformative community change. Our local neighborhood chapters and issue committees, led by ACCE Action member leaders, meet regularly to strategize and plan campaigns. Central to this work is the belief that there’s power in numbers and in collective action – ACCE Action members and their allies frequently “take to the streets” with rallies, town halls, and other actions to make their voices heard.