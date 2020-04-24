CLIMATE ONE: Empowering Women: The Climate Solution We Don’t Talk About



SPEAKER: Musimbi Kanyoro, former president and CEO of Global Fund for Women



When: Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 @ 9:30 a.m. PT



Where: Online program



As the global population approaches eight billion, humans continue to test the number of bodies that can fit onto a planet of finite resources. Empowering women through access to education and family planning may be at the core of establishing a healthy population balance, not just for the planet’s sake, but for ours.



So why aren’t we talking about it more? How big a role can gender equity play in reducing our global carbon footprint — and who gets to decide?



Join us with Musimbi Kanyoro, former president and CEO of the Global Fund for Women, for a conversation on how we get to sustainable growth.



We invite you to register for this free online event to receive an email with links to the livestream and a reminder to tune in. If you would like to help support production costs for this event, you may make a donation when you register.



ABOUT: Climate One



Climate One offers candid discussions on all the issues related to climate change. By gathering inspiring, credible and compelling information, he provides an essential resource to changemakers ready to address climate change and make a difference.



Climate One has been building bridges and finding common ground as a special project of

The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco since 2007.

For more event information: https://climateone.org/events/empowering-w...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 10:36 AM