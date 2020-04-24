top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/12/2020
Empowering Women: The Climate Solution We Don’t Talk About (Climate One)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 12
Time 9:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorClimate One
Location Details
Online
CLIMATE ONE: Empowering Women: The Climate Solution We Don’t Talk About

SPEAKER: Musimbi Kanyoro, former president and CEO of Global Fund for Women

When: Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 @ 9:30 a.m. PT

Where: Online program

As the global population approaches eight billion, humans continue to test the number of bodies that can fit onto a planet of finite resources. Empowering women through access to education and family planning may be at the core of establishing a healthy population balance, not just for the planet’s sake, but for ours.

So why aren’t we talking about it more? How big a role can gender equity play in reducing our global carbon footprint — and who gets to decide?

Join us with Musimbi Kanyoro, former president and CEO of the Global Fund for Women, for a conversation on how we get to sustainable growth.

We invite you to register for this free online event to receive an email with links to the livestream and a reminder to tune in. If you would like to help support production costs for this event, you may make a donation when you register.

ABOUT: Climate One

Climate One offers candid discussions on all the issues related to climate change. By gathering inspiring, credible and compelling information, he provides an essential resource to changemakers ready to address climate change and make a difference.

Climate One has been building bridges and finding common ground as a special project of
The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco since 2007.
sm_empowering_women.jpg
original image (1382x441)
For more event information: https://climateone.org/events/empowering-w...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 10:36 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code