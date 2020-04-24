Asian American Voices on Anti-Asian Violence During COVID-19
When: Fri, Apr 24 / 12:00 pm PT
As Americans have grappled with coming to terms with the pandemic and its many effects on their lives—working from home, loss of income or job, homeschooling their children, worries about their own or their loved ones' health—some of them also have to worry about being attacked because of their race.
Join us for a timely discussion of the discrimination, verbal abuse and even physical attacks directed at Asian-Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the country.
PANELISTS:
Julie Tang
San Francisco Superior Court Judge (Ret.); Co-Chair, "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition
Cyn Wang
CFO, Wang Insurance; State Political Director, United Democratic Club; Former U.S. Diplomat and Assistant City Attorney
Additional Panelist TBA
HOST:
Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show," KBCW/KPIX-TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Host
This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process
|Date
|Friday April 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club SF
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
