top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/24/2020
Asian American Voices on Anti-Asian Violence During COVID-19 (Online)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club SF
Location Details
Online via livestream
Asian American Voices on Anti-Asian Violence During COVID-19

When: Fri, Apr 24 / 12:00 pm PT

RSVP at link at bottom of page

As Americans have grappled with coming to terms with the pandemic and its many effects on their lives—working from home, loss of income or job, homeschooling their children, worries about their own or their loved ones' health—some of them also have to worry about being attacked because of their race.

Join us for a timely discussion of the discrimination, verbal abuse and even physical attacks directed at Asian-Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the country.

PANELISTS:

Julie Tang
San Francisco Superior Court Judge (Ret.); Co-Chair, "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition

Cyn Wang
CFO, Wang Insurance; State Political Director, United Democratic Club; Former U.S. Diplomat and Assistant City Attorney

Additional Panelist TBA

HOST:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show," KBCW/KPIX-TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Host

This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 10:22 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code