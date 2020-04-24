Asian American Voices on Anti-Asian Violence During COVID-19



When: Fri, Apr 24 / 12:00 pm PT



As Americans have grappled with coming to terms with the pandemic and its many effects on their lives—working from home, loss of income or job, homeschooling their children, worries about their own or their loved ones' health—some of them also have to worry about being attacked because of their race.



Join us for a timely discussion of the discrimination, verbal abuse and even physical attacks directed at Asian-Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the country.



PANELISTS:



Julie Tang

San Francisco Superior Court Judge (Ret.); Co-Chair, "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition



Cyn Wang

CFO, Wang Insurance; State Political Director, United Democratic Club; Former U.S. Diplomat and Assistant City Attorney



Additional Panelist TBA



HOST:



Michelle Meow

Producer and Host, "The Michelle Meow Show," KBCW/KPIX-TV and Online Radio; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Host



