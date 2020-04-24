

Become an Influencer of Change



When: Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 11:00 am — 12:30 pm PT



Where Livestream



RSVP:



In response COVID-19, the Ecology Center is joining in the community efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy “How to us Social Media to Drive Environmental Change” will now be offered as an interactive livestream presentation!



In the last of her three Livestream presentations, Jessica Jane Robinson will discuss how social media leveraged can create change. She will work with you to develop an environmental “call to action” in support of the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July that the group can take on to influence behavioral change and track on her free non-profit carbon calculator.



As the former Vice President and Board Director of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2013, Jessica will share in-depth tools and techniques she leverages to be an influence among communities utilizing media as a tool.



Jessica will help the group pilot a social media campaign that can lead the group to support the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July campaign.



ABOUT: Jessica Jane Robinson



Jessica Jane Robinson works with businesses, community organizations, school districts, and individuals on engagement projects that help achieve zero waste and climate protection goals. She is a former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project Climate Leader and her rank by the organization is in the top 50 and top 1% for presenting 110 times to over 27,000 audience members from 2012-2019. LIVESTREAM! How to use Social Media to Drive Environmental Change:Become an Influencer of ChangeWhen: Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 11:00 am — 12:30 pm PTWhere LivestreamRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/livestream-how-to-use-social-media-to-drive-environmental-change-tickets-93001133895 In response COVID-19, the Ecology Center is joining in the community efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy “How to us Social Media to Drive Environmental Change” will now be offered as an interactive livestream presentation!In the last of her three Livestream presentations, Jessica Jane Robinson will discuss how social media leveraged can create change. She will work with you to develop an environmental “call to action” in support of the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July that the group can take on to influence behavioral change and track on her free non-profit carbon calculator.As the former Vice President and Board Director of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2013, Jessica will share in-depth tools and techniques she leverages to be an influence among communities utilizing media as a tool.Jessica will help the group pilot a social media campaign that can lead the group to support the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July campaign.ABOUT: Jessica Jane RobinsonJessica Jane Robinson works with businesses, community organizations, school districts, and individuals on engagement projects that help achieve zero waste and climate protection goals. She is a former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project Climate Leader and her rank by the organization is in the top 50 and top 1% for presenting 110 times to over 27,000 audience members from 2012-2019. For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/events/how-to-us...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 9:53 AM