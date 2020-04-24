top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/10/2020
How to use Social Media to Drive Environmental Change: Become an Influencer of Change
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 10
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center (Berkeley)
Location Details
Online via livestream
LIVESTREAM! How to use Social Media to Drive Environmental Change:
Become an Influencer of Change

When: Sunday, May 10, 2020 @ 11:00 am — 12:30 pm PT

Where Livestream

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/livestream-how-to-use-social-media-to-drive-environmental-change-tickets-93001133895

In response COVID-19, the Ecology Center is joining in the community efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy “How to us Social Media to Drive Environmental Change” will now be offered as an interactive livestream presentation!

In the last of her three Livestream presentations, Jessica Jane Robinson will discuss how social media leveraged can create change. She will work with you to develop an environmental “call to action” in support of the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July that the group can take on to influence behavioral change and track on her free non-profit carbon calculator.

As the former Vice President and Board Director of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2013, Jessica will share in-depth tools and techniques she leverages to be an influence among communities utilizing media as a tool.

Jessica will help the group pilot a social media campaign that can lead the group to support the Ecology Center’s Plastic Free July campaign.

ABOUT: Jessica Jane Robinson

Jessica Jane Robinson works with businesses, community organizations, school districts, and individuals on engagement projects that help achieve zero waste and climate protection goals. She is a former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project Climate Leader and her rank by the organization is in the top 50 and top 1% for presenting 110 times to over 27,000 audience members from 2012-2019.
ecology_center.png
For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/events/how-to-us...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 9:53 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code