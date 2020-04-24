



When: Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 11:00 am — 12:30 pm PT



Where: Livestream



RSVP:



In response COVID-19, the Ecology Center is joining in the community efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy “How to us Social Media to Drive Environmental Change” will now be offered as an interactive livestream presentation!



In the second of her three Livestream workshop series, Jessica Jane Robinson will share,

in-depth, the second part of her United Nations 68th Civil Society Conference presentation, “Why Zero Waste,” that she presented on August 28th, 2019. She will explain how she has leveraged 9 out of 17 United Nations Sustainable Development goals to address the global emergency of climate change.



Afterward, the workshop will learn how to quantify personal sustainable daily actions and create personal environmental goals on Jessica’s free non-profit carbon calculator website.



As the former Vice President and Board Director of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2013, Ms. Robinson will cover issues of climate change, the trashing of the planet, current environmental disasters, and how zero waste practices can be a robust tool community can leverage to make a difference today. Jessica will share social media and branding tools she has leveraged to make a difference within the City of Alameda, Bay Area and beyond.



ABOUT: Jessica Jane Robinson



Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 9:46 AM